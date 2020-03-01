AskAketi: Major highlights from ‘An evening with Mr Governor’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday appeared on a live TV program to interact with the people of the state.

The program which was tagged “An Evening with Mr Governor” was an avenue for him to give an account of his stewardship as governor of the state for 3 years. He spoke on various issues ranging from human capital development to politics. Here are the 10 major highlights of the event.

1 – The Governor said all arrangements are in place for the state employ over 2000 teachers soon.

2- The Southwest Governors under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will send commissioners for health across the state to Lago to learn the protocol and management of Coronavirus. This is because Lagos has shown that it is the only state that’s prepared and ready for the deadly disease.

3- Contractors in the state have been asked to patronize local artisans. The commissioners in the state had since been following through this directive from the Governor.

4- The tuition increments in the state-owned tertiary institutions were out of necessity. Even at that, Ondo state universities still charge the least tuition in the whole of the Southwest despite the fact that the state is servicing three Universities and a Polytechnic. The tuition may be reduced if the financial status of the state is improved.

5- Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration is committed to fixing all roads in the state. Governor Akeredolu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Fayemi have approached the African Development Bank (AfDB) to get a loan to fix the Akure-Ikere road but the Federal Government is still insisting on fixing it.

6- Oluwa glass is dead but a new investor has indicated interest to commence the production of glass in the state. The new investor has also said the glass industry must be established in a place like Ore where there will be the regular power supply.

7- The Ore flyover interchange is a campaign promise fulfilled. The bridge is special from the ones around due to its wideness. It can accommodate three cars at once.

8 – He said “There is a need for continuity in the state as not every governor will be like Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who inherited uncompleted projects and complete them”

9 – The Governor said he will be contesting for a second term due to the numerous call by the people of Ondo State for him to contest

10 – The Governor said “If there is an election that is devoid of shenanigans, he will hands down”

