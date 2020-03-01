AskAketi: Akeredolu to Answer Questions from Ondo people on live TV today

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of activities marking his 3 years in office, Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will today at 7 pm appear on the state-owned television and radio stations to engage his people.

Also read:

According to the anniversary committee, the programme which is tagged “An evening with Mr Governor” will be aired live on the state TV, radio stations and social networks.

The committee said it is an avenue to ask the governor questions on every sector to give an account of his stewardship in the last three years.

Vanguard newspapers will live-stream the session from its website, Facebook page and Twitter handle. People can also watch on Governor Akeredolu’s Facebook page and send in their questions using the hashtag #AskAketi. The easiest way to avoid not missing this event is to go on Vanguard’s Facebook page and click on the “receiving all live notifications” button ahead of time.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: