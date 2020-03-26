Aside COVID-19: Ten Nigerian news you might have missed today

Kindly Share This Story:

The elder brother of Bauchi state governor, Yaya Adamu has reportedly been kidnapped. Vanguard learned that he was kidnapped around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis by gunmen.

A close relative who does not want to be mentioned told Vanguard that it is a double tragedy for the governor and his family because of his health status.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says the world “still lives in the shadow of the transatlantic slave trade” in spite of rejecting racism.

In a video message to mark the 2020 International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Guterres said racism continued to plague the world.

The UN Chief emphasised that all structures and support systems of racism must be dismantled for the world to move forward. Commemorated every year since 2008, the international day honours victims of the transatlantic slave trade considered the worst violation of human rights in history.

The practice, which spanned over 400 years, saw no fewer than 15 million Africans snatched from their homelands and shipped overseas for forced labour.

Boko Haram extremists have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in the deadliest attack on the nation’s forces, Chad’s president said.

The attack took place overnight Sunday into Monday in the village of Boma in the Lac province near the border with Nigeria and Niger. President Idriss Deby gave the toll on state television late Tuesday after visiting the site.

“Never in our history have we lost so many men at one time,” he said.

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, is leading banks in engagement with the nation’s trade partners and creditors in a bid to sustain confidence and preserve foreign trade commitments.

Speaking after a meeting with banks’ Chief Executive Officers in Lagos, Emefie said: “Engagements will be held with correspondent banks, trade creditors, trading partners regarding existing Letters of Credit (LC) and trade commitments.

“The industry is committed to resolving these commitments in a comprehensive and orderly way. There will be transparent and open communication with all counterparties.”

This move is a follow up to the six policy measures earlier announced by Emefiele designed to inject N3.5 trillion into the economy with the aim of sustaining economic growth in spite of the severe impact of the COVID-19 on the economy.

INEC’s position to de-register those political parties is unfortunate and undemocratic and it is very worrisome. It means that those who are running INEC are illiterates of democracy because the existence of a political party is not solely to contest elections.

By definition, a political party is meant to be a platform to mobilize public opinion, warehouse it and give leadership. Running for offices is okay, but that is not the sole job of a political party.

So for INEC to de-register them is undemocratic, it shows that those running INEC are less informed about democracy.

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum Alhaji Shettima Yerima, yesterday, disclosed they will unmask the conspirators who made sure a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was convicted.

This is even as he appealed to the Northern leaders not to abandon Kalu to his fate citing Kalu’s long-standing relationship with the North. Speaking with newsmen at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday, the youth leader said the former Governor’s ordeal is more of political than the fight against corruption.

He revealed it’s about 2023 elections adding that Nigerian youths are watching as events unfold Yerima explained that the former Governor’s glorious outing in the last general election and his perceived closeness to Mr President and those around him sent cold shivers into the camp of those positioning themselves to contest the 2023 election both within the APC and outside the Party.

The Consumers’ confidence in the economy has taken a huge decline by 3.0 index point to 0.3 index point in the first quarter of this year (Q1’20) from 3.3 index point in Q4’19.

On the other hand the level of confidence reposed on the country’s macro-economic outlook by businesses fell by 20 index points to 6.6 index points this month from 26.6 index points in February.

Giving this insight, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its Consumer Expectation Survey Report for Q1’20, bank noted that consumers were pessimistic due to the adverse state of the country’s economy.

The report also showed that consumers expect the country’s local currency (naira) to appreciate in the next twelve months while they expect rise in unemployment rate during the period.

Acting Provost, College of Education, Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monsignor Prof. Cletus Gotan, has appealed to the state Governor and Visitor of the College, Simon Lalong, to provide tight security in the college to curb incidences of rape and armed robbery in the institution.

Gotan made the appeal at Gindiri during the combined 28th-33rd convocation ceremonies of the institution where the first civilian governor of the state, the late Chief Solomon Lar, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Maje and three others, were honoured.

The late Lar established the college and Maje started his career in that college before joining politics.

A wave of product reformulation is sweeping through the toothpaste segment of the healthcare industry driven by the need to address oral health challenges among the populace.

The oral health challenges include increasing incidence of dental caries, otherwise known as tooth decay, Gum Disease (Periodontal), bad breath (Halitosis), sensitive tooth and coloured tooth.

Dental experts noted that increasing incidence of dental caries has become a source of worry and that a greater per cent of all tooth-related issues emanate from poor oral hygiene.

They also stressed that dental caries is a major oral health issue affecting 60 to 90 percent of schoolchildren and the vast majority of adults, while periodontal is believed to affect 79 to 90 per cent of the Nigerian population.

No fewer than 50 Nigerian soldiers were killed Monday in a deadly ambush by suspected Boko Haram gunmen near Goneri, a village in Yobe State.

Meanwhile, a military source denied that the soldiers were killed in an ambush, saying that an explosion of one of the military trucks carrying bombs and other artillery weapons of the fighting troops meant for consolidation and protection of cleared strongholds captured from the terrorists, exploded unexpectedly, killing more than 47 Nigerian troops inside the forest.

It said 15 soldiers, who sustained various degree of injuries as a result of the explosion, had been evacuated to Maiduguri for medical intervention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: