Aside Coronavirus: 10 Nigerian news you might have missed

Coronavirus updates news undoubtedly clouded the other news in Nigeria. To ensure you don’t miss out of anything, we have compiled ten Nigerian news you might have missed.

As Nigeria joins the world to mark World Water Day 2020 on Sunday, March 22, 2020, an international nonprofit organization, WaterAid Nigeria, has revealed that 55 million Nigerians lack access to the safe water pump.

This was made known in a statement issued by the organization, where it highlighted that these 55 million people in Nigeria representing 29 per cent of the population who do not even have covered well close to their homes, which is making it much harder to cope with the growing impacts of climate change.

Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods has shut 32 pharmacies and patent medicine stores over offences bordering on the illegal operation and operating beyond scope of practice.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Sunday, after reviewing the report of the first enforcement exercise carried out by the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit of the Ministry for the year 2020, said that the affected premises include: Those located in Dopemu, Mangoro, Cement, Oniwaya, Ayobo-Ipaja, OrileAgege, Akinogun, Mosan and Ikola axis of Agege and Alimosho Local Government areas of the state.

PALPABLE fear, yesterday, enveloped residents of Oba Community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State following the invasion of the community by some herdsmen.

Vanguard gathered that the herders, who were seen along the road leading to Oba town, the community that hosts the new Abeokuta Correctional facility and the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, have started erecting structures and clearing bushes around the major roads leading to the town, thereby creating fears in the mind of the people.

While tears are still welling in the eyes of Rangers International players, who are mourning the death of striker Ifeanyi George, who died in a road accident on his way to Lagos from Enugu, the kidnapping of Ojo and Diomande has thrown the football community into a state of fear, agony and panic as players now fear to move on the roads or streets.

If a bill before the Senate stipulating higher qualifications for those aspiring for the presidency, vice presidency, governorship and deputy governorship goes through, the dreams of many veteran presidential and governorship aspirants will be aborted.

A member of the PDP, Senator Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau North wants anyone aspiring to the office of the President or governor to be a holder of at least, a Higher National Diploma, HND.

A retired civil servant, Daniel Utobo, weekend, narrated how his son, Faith, died when a church building collapsed on him during a rainstorm that rendered over 400 people homeless in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Property worth millions of Naira was reportedly destroyed in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, weekend, as heavy downpour wreaked havoc in major parts of the city.

Suspected armed herdsmen, weekend, reportedly stormed Div-Nzaav community, Turan in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, killing one Simon Tarfa, macheted a woman and took two nursing mothers and their babies hostage.

Vanguard gathered that the armed herders stormed the community shooting sporadically as the villagers scampered for safety.

Not pleased with an accusation that she stole a certain amount of money by her mother, a 16 year- old- girl, Angel Obas, reportedly committed suicide Friday by drinking an insecticide in the Ugberikoko Area of Sapele, Delta State.

A family source disclosed that the easy-going girl was accused by her mother of stealing her money on Tuesday and “because her mother believed she did it, the mother tongue lashed her publicly. We believed she felt disgraced”

Mr Rufus Aplang, left guests and worshippers in shock when he walked out of the church during his wedding and abandoned his supposed bride, Judith, in Jos.

Aplang fled the God’s Glory Ministry, Jos, venue of the wedding when it was time to take the wedding vow on Saturday.

One of the suspected kidnappers arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command, Aliyu Sabo, 40, said he dumped farming for kidnapping to make quick and more money.

Sabo, who was arrested alongside Abdullahi Wanzam, 45, said they have been in the business of kidnapping since 2017.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

