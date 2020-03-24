Arteta ‘identifies five Arsenal stars’ to sell in summer overhaul

Kindly Share This Story:

Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to let five players leave the Emirates to muster some transfer funds for the summer.

Arsenal are unlikely to have major transfer funds in the summer unless they sell some of their players, and Football London claims Arteta has identified five individuals he would be willing to let go.

The Spaniard brought in Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on temporary deals in January, with Mari’s move likely to be made permanent.

Cedric however, is thought to be unlikely to remain at the Emirates and could be shown the door along with five other Gunners.

Centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papasthathopoulos are thought to be likely to move on, with William Saliba joining after his loan at Saint-Etienne.

Mustafi has been close to the exit before and the report claims Arsenal may look to cash in on him and 32-year-old Sokratis.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac is also thought to be surplus to requirements, with Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka the preferred options in his position.

And Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – on loan at Besiktas and Romas respectively – complete the list of five who are likely to leave to fund other business.

Football 365

Vanguard

