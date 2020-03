Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

“Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive Covid-19 result this evening,” the Arsenal statement read.

Arsenal, due to play at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, said it was “clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates”.

