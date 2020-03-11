Armed men gun down vigilante official in Makurdi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Unknown armed men Monday night reportedly shot dead one Mzambatiav Ikyagba, a Benue state vigilante official at the Akpehe settlement area of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was killed at about 10pm in a provision shop located directly opposite Saint Joseph Church Akpehe.

The eyewitness said, “the armed men, who obviously were robbers, stormed the provision shop at about 10pm and while they were robbing the shop, the vigilante official, unaware of the number of persons involved in the robbery attempted to apprehend one of them.

“He held one of them, calling for help, not knowing that others were lurking around the vicinity. One of the criminals came from behind and shot him dead after which the armed men fled with their loot.

“Strangely this is about the fifth time that particular shop is being robbed in the last few months and no arrests has so far been made in connection with the incidents.”

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the shooting, said investigation into the matter had commenced.

