Armed Forces Bill: Another plot to truncate Nigeria’s democracy, peace – NDF

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has lashed out at the National Assembly over its proposed Armed Forces Bill, describing it as another plot to truncate the nation’s democracy.

According to the group, the bill is targeted at destroying the revered Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NDF made this disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Secretary-General, Dr. Abdulkadir Bolaji, NDF said the move is unconstitutional as it will whittle down the powers of the President who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Dr. Bolaji added that the bill shouldn’t even be given consideration in the first place, especially as it is being championed by a staunch advocate of the Indigenous People of Biafra and an Nnamdi Kanu sympathizer.

NDF, therefore, urged Nigerians to rise in unity to condemn this attempt at destroying a critical national institution like the Armed Forces.

It further called on the National Assembly leadership to ignore sentiments in this critical time and uphold the country’s democracy and peace .

Read full address below:

“The attention of the National Democratic Front has been drawn to the presence of a bill seeking to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission to amongst a host of other things deliberate and decide on the composition and appointments of Service Chiefs in the country.

The bill seeking to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission is, at best, the handiwork of political merchants, warmongers, and separationist advocates. As such, the National Democratic Front wishes to put in in precise terms that this is nothing but an attempt to destroy our revered Armed Forces.

The National Democratic Front as an organization with expertise in documenting the democratic experiences in advanced and emerging democracies wishes to state that in the most advanced democracies in the world, there is no such arrangement in place that would take the powers out of the hand of the president as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

READ ALSO: APC Chairmen Forum disassociates self from confidence vote on Oshiomhole

It is the inalienable constitutional rights of the President to oversee the affairs of the Armed Forces in the country, and this bill can thus be regarded as a coup against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We are appalled that the leadership of the Senate would allow such travesty to be discussed on the floor of the red chambers without taking the time to look at the antecedent of the sponsor of the bill, who is a known separationist advocate.

The National Democratic Front considers the sponsorship of such a bill as an affront to our collective sensibilities as a people and as a country.

We are also aware that seated in the hallowed chambers are other advocates of those that are hell-bent on destroying our revered Armed Forces so they can actualize their destabilization and disintegration plot against our dear country.

This fact is corroborated in that such a bill that seeks to promote the interest of a certain few have been slated for a second reading on the floor of the Senate. This is indeed despicable and might be an indication that the leadership of the Nigerian Senate might have been compromised in ways too numerous to mention.

Nigerians must indeed know that this is indeed an attempt to whittling the strength of the Armed Forces in preparation for renewed hostilities by the members of his IPOB constituency in their quest for the disintegration of Nigeria.

Nigerians must rise in unity to condemn this attempt at destroying a critical national institution like the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The implication is that if this anomaly is allowed to materialize; we might wake up one day and realize that we do not have a country of our own anymore.

Nigerians must see this attempt as a disservice to our great country, which by all indication, would plunge it into anarchy if some certain institutions are not protected from the murky water of politics.

The National Democratic Front wishes to use this medium to charge the leadership of the Senate to rise above sentiments in this critical time and indeed prove to Nigerians that the Legislative Arm of Government is a partner in progress and not an adversary.

It must at all times, watch out for the interest of the generality of Nigerians and must do all within its powers see that acts of legislation do not destroy certain segments of the country.

It must also be stated that the stakes are high and people with similar intentions are scattered everywhere in the country and holding positions of authorities with which they intend to foster their plot against Nigeria by targeting those institutions that are our symbol of unity and national pride like the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We consequently call on the leadership of the Senate to protect Nigerians from the activities of warmongers, separationist advocates, and political merchants and protect and preserve the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the attempt at destroying it through the obnoxious Armed Forces Service Commission.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: