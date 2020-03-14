Argungu festival, a breeding ground for future Olympians – Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday described the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a breeding ground for future Olympians considering the raw talents displayed by participants at the festival.

The Minister stated this while speaking to journalists at the Kabanci display arena of the ongoing 2020 Argungu fishing festival in Argungu town of Kebbi State.

The minister who witnessed the event with the Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu and the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, said he was impressed with the talents displayed by the participants.

He said: “What impressed me most today are those young girls and boys swimming 160 metres and displaying their raw talents.

“This is a breeding ground for future Olympians if you look at the performances of the boys and girls of about 10 and 11 years old.

“If their talents can be tapped and developed they can become international sportsmen and women.

“I think that next year we will ensure that the ministers of sports, science, and technology and agriculture are all here.”

Mohammed said the festival is beyond entertainment because the events cut across culture, sports, agriculture, and science.

The minister added: “The archery, traditional boxing and wrestling and swimming all come under sport.

“The agricultural exhibition and the fishing come under agriculture while water motorcycle and motor rally all come under technology.

“You can see that from the very beginning when this festival was organised in 1934 what we witnessed today are the oldest forms of these innovations.” (NAN)

Vanguard

