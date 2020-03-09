Arewa Youth Groups Blame Buhari,Elders over Sanusi’s Removal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Leader of ArewavYouth Organizations ,Murtala Abubakar,said President Buhari was to be blamed if there was crisis in Kano due to the dethronement of Emir Sanusi.

His words : “What happened in Kano is quiet unfortunate and a very disturbing development. Dethronement of Emir Muhammad Sanusi today by Governor, umar abdullahi Ganduje, would have a far reaching socioeconomic and security consequences on the state and the north. ”

“The lingering crisis between the Governor and the Emir that culminated into Emir, Muhammad Sanusi dethronement could have been resolved long ago if northern Nigeria has committed leadership that live above board and carry the interests of the region far and above any other considerations. “..

“As youth leader our group will hold President, Muhammad Buhari responsible in the event of any breakdown of law and order as a result of the reckless action of Ganduje.”

” The President body language when Governor, Ganduje visited him alongside Emir of Bichi two weeks ago and earlier statement’s credited to the president explaining why he did not intervened in the crisis clearly demonstrate to every discerning mind how Buhari gave Ganduje the green light to move against the Emir.”

Vanguard

