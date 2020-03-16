Appeal Court halts Oshiomhole’s suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday halted the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court in a bench ruling delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya ordered a stay of execution of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court’s order.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court had on March 4 suspended Oshiomhole as APC chief pending the hearing of the suits against him.

On Monday, Justice Yahaya delivered the verdict, after Oshiomhole’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), moved an ex parte application seeking an order for stay of execution of the lower court’s order.

The appellate court ruled that the order would remain binding pending the hearing of Oshiomhole’s motion for interlocutory injunction slated for Friday.

The panel also unanimously restrained the respondents including the police and the Department of State Services from further giving effect to the suspension order.

