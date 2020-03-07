APC summons emergency NEC Meeting for March 17

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Victor Giadom has announced the convocation of an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC slated for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

“In line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of our great Party, members of the APC National Executive Committee are invited to attend an emergency meeting which is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm Prompt”, Giadom said in the statement which he signed as “Acting National Secretary”.

National Publicity Secretary of the party had on Wednesday announced the approval of the nomination of Arch. Waziri Bulama as acting National Secretary.

Kindly Share This Story: