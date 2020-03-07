APC salutes Osinbajo at 63

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday on Sunday, March 8.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu saluted “the patriotism, doggedness and untiring efforts of the Vice President in partnering and assisting President Muhammadu Buhari, in tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and resetting the nation’s economy on the path of growth and development”.

“We particularly note the Vice President’s massive contributions in the success of the APC-led administration’s Social Investment Programme SIP, which is reputed to be Africa’s biggest and most ambitious social welfare policy for the most vulnerable in our society.

ALSO READ:

“Our great party also applauds the Vice President’s headship of the National Economic Council NEC, a development, which has ensured a more beneficial synergy between the Federal and State governments in quickly and frontally addressing issues that are pertinent to the welfare of Nigerians.

“Our party is not in any doubt that the commendable partnership of the President and the Vice President would take Nigeria to the Next Level of peace, progress and prosperity”, the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: