APC lifts suspension of Shuaibu, Abdulkadir

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (NWC) has lifted the suspension on the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, and National Vice Chairman (North), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Shuaibu and Abdulkadir were suspended by the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed this after the party’s NWC meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the decision to lift the duo’s suspension was taken in the spirit of reconciliation.

Oshiomhole said: “In the spirit of reconciliation, the NWC sat and reviewed the case of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, and areas where we felt he offended the system, which led to the suspension and decided in the new spirit to lift the suspension.

“In the same spirit also, we reviewed the case of the National Vice Chairman (North), Inuwa Abdulkadir, who was suspended and we have also lifted it. I am sure that with what we have done the opposition will be disappointed.”

Vanguard

