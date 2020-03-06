APC Crisis: Police bar Oshiomhole’s men from accessing Party Secretariat

Kindly Share This Story:

…Party Chair, others meet IGP

By Omeiza Ajayi

Efforts by some aides of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole were Friday rebuffed by a detachment of security operatives who have continued to lay a siege to the party premises.

The policemen, drawn from the Counter-Terrorism Unit CTU, Mobile and regular forces had sealed the party Secretariat from morning till evening, turning back staff, visitors and journalists who wanted to access the building.

As at 6:20pm on Friday, the Secretariat was still sealed.

However, at about 3:30pm, some men who security sources later described as aides of Oshiomhole came around and made to access the secretariat. Upon discussions with security operatives at the gate of the secretariat, they left.

Vanguard sources disclosed that the national chairman and some members of the National Working Committee NWC were locked in several hours of meeting with the Inspector General of Police IGP, Muhammed Adamu.

Shortly after, at about 4:20pm, special forces from the Department of State Services DSS riding in five power bikes came to the secretariat.

An hour later, some DSS operatives also came in two black Hilux Vans. It was not immediately clear the mission of the two teams who later left in a single convoy at 6pm.

However, APC strategists were left pondering several options last night.

One of the options is to get the president to ask Oshiomhole to obey the FCT High Court order which upheld his suspension, but the major point of disagreement is about who takes charge in his absence.

While those considered as loyalists of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu want the newly appointed Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to take charge, those considered as anti-Tinubu, however, want the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom who has been acting as National Secretary to hold fort.

