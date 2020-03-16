APC Crisis: NWC under threat over rash of litigations, vacancies

Kindly Share This Story:

Sokoto Court restrains Party from appointing Issa-Onilu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the National Working Committee NWC of the party has been hit with another litigation as a Sokoto High Court has restrained the Party from appointing or electing Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu or any other person into the NWC.

In the Motion Exparte dated March 13, 2020 and filed before Justice Mohammed Mohammed, the plaintiff, Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir who is the suspended National Vice Chairman of the APC for the Northwest zone sought an order of the court to restrain the APC from appointing Issa-Onilu into any substantive position.

Joined in the suit are the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Issa-Onilu is currently the National Publicity Secretary of the party, but Abdulkadir has been in court faulting the appointment which he said was not properly done.

He urged the court to grant “an order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants or any other organ of the 1st defendant from appointing or electing the 2nd defendant or any member of the 1st defendant in substantive capacity or whatsoever save and except through a National Convention in accordance with the Constitution of the 1st defendant pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice no SS/M. 106/2020 now pending before this court.

“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants or any other organ of the 1st defendant except the National Convention from appointing, electing or ratifying the appointment of the 2nd defendant or any member of the 1st defendant into the National Executive Committee except in compliance with the 1st defendant’s constitution as well as in accordance with the provision of section 233 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice no SS/M. 106/2020 now before this court”.

In granting the prayers, the court ordered: “In view of the foregoing, it is my humble opinion that this application has merit and ought to be granted. Accordingly prayers 1 and 2 are hereby granted”.

Vacancies, Litigations

The party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is fighting the battle of his life to retain his seat after his Ward executives purportedly suspended.

In order to get Oshiomhole out of the way before the Governorship primary elections in Edo and Ondo states, some forces within the party led by the National Vice Chairman, Northeast, Comrade Mustapha Salihu had approached the court to declare that the national chairman could no longer carry on his official duties based on his purported suspension.

Then, there is the issue of Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu who was purportedly suspended from the party last year, while in the same vein, the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Inuwa Abdulkadir is also on suspension. This is in addition to the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo who is now a cabinet minister, and the party’s National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu who is now the Managing Director, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority NIWA, Lokoja. The office of the National Secretary has also been vacant since its last occupant, Mai Mala Buni was elected governor of Yobe state. In the midst of all these, the office of the Acting National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom is current being threatened. Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena only on Saturday disclosed how Giadom had resigned his membership of the NWC to participate in the last governorship election in Rivers State as running mate to Tonye Cole. Article 31(1)(iii) of the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended) states that; “Any Party office holder interested in contesting for an elective office (whether party office or office in a general election) shall resign and leave office 30 days prior to the date of nomination or Party primary for the Office he or she is seeking to contest”. Within the week, the office of the National Organizing Secretary, occupied by Barr. Emma Ibediro also came under attack from his own deputy, Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, who, relying on a September 14, 2018 judgment of the Federal High Court declared himself acting National Organizing Secretary. However, Ibediro who described Ibrahim as an impostor, said while the said judgment has been appealed, the appellant in the original suit, Sen. Osita Izunaso had since defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

