A former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has called on the National Working Committee, NWC, National Executive Committee, NEC, and other national leaders of the party to ensure that the crisis in the party is addressed in accordance with APC constitution.

Garba said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words: “The laws of the party must be upheld, punishment, sanctions, discipline must be applied on all erring members who cause us national embarrassment and become extremely high handed, including the National chairman.

“Therefore, I call on the national leader, and the NEC and NWC members to allow the party constitution reign supreme, obey the court order and pay attention to building a strong party capable of winning all future elections in this country, including 2023.

” Else, if we start divisions and machinations, manipulations and non-punishment of erring behaviors, we risk losing important members of the party, chaos within the party and perhaps even loss of elections. We should do everything to avoid these. ”

vanguard

