Breaking News
Translate

APC Crisis: Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba urges respect for constitution

On 6:21 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

APC Crisis: Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba urges respect for constitution

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of  All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has called on the National Working Committee, NWC,  National Executive Committee,  NEC, and other national leaders of the party to ensure that the crisis in the party is addressed in accordance with APC constitution.

Garba said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words: “The laws of the party must be upheld, punishment, sanctions, discipline must be applied on all erring members who cause us national embarrassment and become extremely high handed, including the National chairman.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole: Why APC postponed NEC meeting

“Therefore, I call on the national leader, and the  NEC and NWC members to allow the party constitution reign supreme, obey the court order and pay attention to building a strong party capable of winning all future elections in this country, including 2023.

” Else, if we start divisions and machinations, manipulations and non-punishment of erring behaviors, we risk losing important members of the party, chaos within the party and perhaps even loss of elections. We should do everything to avoid these. ”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!