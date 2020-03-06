Anyaso visits Bende, delivers message of hope, prosperity

Kindly Share This Story:

In what can best be explained as deep-rooted love and affection for his people, Chima Anyaso, Thursday, was host to a gathering of prominent Bende Indigenes who were determined to appreciate his legacy and service to the communities. This is coming barely one year after a hard-fought Federal House of Representatives election in which he, Anyaso, contested on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as flag bearer after having defeated the incumbent house member to clinch the coveted ticket. Chima Anyaso fondly referred to as ‘Obi Bende’ by his constituents was hosted to a joyous gathering of his supporters, admirers and constituents in Bende, Abia North of Abia State.

The very emotional gathering had in attendance all the political bigwigs in Bende, key opinion leaders, youths, church leaders, traditional rulers and market women who trooped out to catch a glimpse of Anyaso while some exchanged banter with him. They praised Anyaso’s astuteness, his dedication to his people and his love for humanity. It was another moment of bonding and affirmation of the kindred spirits for which Bende People are known.

Speaking to the enthused and visibly happy people of his constituency, Anyaso assured of his continued commitment to bringing about genuine development to Bende. He said since the election didn’t go his way, regardless, he is very determined to fulfil his God-given mandate of uplifting the people of Bende through numerous individual and corporate charity projects. He assured that he will partner with well-meaning individuals and groups, governments and non-government agencies for the benefit of Bende and the entire Abia State.

Speaking through one of their representatives, the elders of Bende praised Anyaso for never relenting in the pursuit of the good and betterment of the people of his constituency. They praised Anyaso’s initiative in Education through the Ahuoma Anyaso Educational Foundation, his dedication to healthcare through the various medical outreach programs and more importantly the various empowerment programs for the youth which has seen numerous jobs created and more families lifted out of poverty.

The youth group on their part praised Anyaso for always speaking out for them and for having a mind of always seeking out opportunities to offer support of the fulfillment of their aspirations. It will be recalled that Anyaso has sponsored and continued to support several skills acquisition and youth development initiative which has seen hundreds of young people gain a means of livelihood while many started out on new businesses.

Speaking to the media, Anyaso said “it is my call to serve, so I will continue to promote the ideas that will bring about development, prosperity and hope to the people of Bende. This is what my duty is and as they say ‘Charity begins at Home’. We, as a people, as young people and as leaders must invest our time and resources for the good of our community through good works and positive service, this is what service to humanity means.”

Chima Anyaso remains a great inspiration to his constituents, especially to youths, women and children, those he has continued to support.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: