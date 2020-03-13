Anambra: Police arrest 2 fake soldiers 

Kindly Share This Story:

The Anambra State police command has arrested two fake soldiers, who were caught allegedly dressed in complete army camouflage.

The suspects, Joseph Donga and David Otto, both from Benue State, were arrested on March 9, 2020 at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo local government area following intelligence report received by police operatives attached to Ozubulu police division.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Aban said yesterday during a press briefing at the police headquarters, Amawbia that the matter was still being investigated.

Joseph, who spoke with reporters at the police headquarters said: ” My father was a soldier, I am a barrack boy. So, I have been wearing it in my father’s absence, I am not a thief because I only wear it to show off to friends.

“I got caught when I visited a friend and he was seeing me off, and along the way, I saw a soldier whom I thought I knew.

” When I greeted him, he started asking me questions and it was then that I was arrested.”

The CP said one major factor responsible for the overall successes recorded by the command was the support of the people of Anambra State who, he added, were always ready to cooperate with the security agencies, as well as the robust inter agency collaboration in the state.

.”It is my belief that the recent approval by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to recruit special constabulary in various communities to complement the efforts of the police will further enhance safety and security not only in Anambra State, but the entire nation as well.

“We are indeed in an era where community policing remains the vogue and the people we are serving continue to demand for excellent service.,” the CP said.

