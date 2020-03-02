Amotekun: Lawmaker warns south-east Governors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Aguata Constituency of Anambra State, Rep Chukwuma Umeoji, has warned against the delay by governors and other leaders of the Southeast region in setting up a version of Amotekun in the area.

The ranking member of the Green Chamber, Mr Umeoji, gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He predicted that if a security outfit, the likes of Amotekun in the Southwest, was not quickly set up by Governors in the Southeast States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, criminals escaping the heat from the Southwest, will likely find refuge in the East and worsen the security in the area.

“The inability of the South East to form a common security network for the zone will prove to be a costly mistake in the future.

“Banditry in Nigeria is becoming more sophisticated and organized, making it impossible for the state vigilante groups to contend with. The bandits are and with superior weapons and communication gadgets with deep religious and economic objectives”, he said.

He regretted that “the vigilante groups formed in various states of the Southeast are encumbered by the inability to enter another state in pursuit of criminals”, warning that the armed herdsmen are very mobile and can move from one state to another. It is only a zonal security outfit that can move from state to state the way bandits”.

He advised that “it is only a zonal security outfit that can move from state to state the way bandits move.”

He charged the Southeast governors to as “a matter of urgency adopt the SouthWest response to the security challenges of the zone by forming a similar outfit like Amotekun, to help insecurity in the Southeast”.

He warned that if the set up is delayed, the Southeast region may be overrun by bandits fleeing Amotekun to the South-south and the Southeast States.

He also called on the region, to provide an Economic plan to galvanise potentials in the area and shore up development.

