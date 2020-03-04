Amotekun is a child of necessity, Oyetola tells Yoruba unity forum

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described Amotekun Corp has a necessity required to keep the Southwest region safe.

Oyetola disclosed this while receiving the leadership of Yoruba Unity Forum led by Arch Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu at the Governor’s office on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Explaining the rationale behind the establishment of Amotekun, he said the critical security needs for the entire region which at the time was creating avoidable fear for intending visitors to the zone, make the decision to create the security outfit unavoidably.

“I would like to commend the entire Yoruba nation for standing up in support of the establishment of Amotekun. The support created an incentive and encouragement for it to stay. I assure you that Amotekun has come to stay and the entire zone is secure,” Governor Oyetola added.

He also commended the forum for organising and engaging the youth who he described as leaders and the future of the nation.

Earlier in his address, the forum’s Chairman, Arch Bishop Ladigbolu said the success story of Amotekun is an attestation that the region would again become a trailblazer for other regions of the country.

He described the Southwest Joint Security Network popularly called ‘Amotekun’ as a thing of necessity to reposition the region.

Ladigbolu also commended Oyetola for the good works his administration has been doing over the last one year, adding that the landmark achievements recorded so far have proven that the governor’s campaign slogan ‘Ileri Oluwa’ had been fulfilled in the lives of the people of the State.

“We cannot forget to congratulate you and your brother governors on the successful establishment of Amotekun. This has rekindled our hope that the good old days are coming back. The good old days when the region can mobilise resources to take care of the people and the youth can organise themselves to engage in meaningful competition towards the protection of the region.

“So, we want to commend and thank you and other Southwest governors on this feat as we are assuring you to be part of foot soldiers for the development of our region and the country at large,” he added.

He also disclosed the Forum’s plan to shift focus on the youth by engaging them with conversations on the reminiscences of the glory and honour of the Yoruba nation.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: