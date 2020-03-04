Amotekun, a child of necessity – Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday described the South-West Security Network, Amotekun, as a child of necessity.

He said with the emergence of Amotekun, the South-West had become a safe haven.

The governor stated this while receiving the leadership of Yoruba Unity Forum who paid him a courtesy visit in Oshogbo, the state capital.

According to Oyetola, the critical security need of the entire zone at a point is creating avoidable fear for intending visitors to the region, thus necessitating the creation of the security outfit.

He said: “I will like to commend the entire Yoruba nation for standing up in support of the establishment of Amotekun.

“The support has created an incentive and encouragement for it to stay.

“I can assure you that Amotekun has come to stay and the entire zone is secure.”

The Chairman of the forum, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, applauded Oyetola for prioritising the security of lives and property of the citizens.

He said that with the establishment of Amotekun, Oyetola and his colleagues in the South-West had assured the Yoruba nation that the good old days are here again.

Ladigbolu added: “We cannot forget to congratulate you and your brother governors on the successful establishment of Amotekun. This has rekindled our hope that the good old days are here again.” (NAN)

Vanguard

