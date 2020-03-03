Amnesty Boss: Niger Delta group canvasses for Sharta

Kindly Share This Story:

A Frontline Group known as Concerned Youths for Development of Niger Delta (CYDND) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Chief Benjamin Elohor Sharta as the next Special Adviser to Mr. President on Amnesty and Coordinator the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

In a unanimous decision after a crucial meeting held in Delta on whom to support in appointment of a new Amnesty boss, the Niger Delta group in a communique signed by Ebipade Johnson, National Coordinator, Efeturi O. Ejaevwo, Secretary and others described Chief Sharta as a leader with difference who knows the pains and aspirations of youths and elders cut across the region with a track record as an empowerment guru.

The statement reads in parts; “We the entire members of Concerned Youths For The Development Of Niger Delta, on behalf of the entire Urhobo ethnic nationality that covers a large geographical space in the Niger Delta region, hereby endorse Chief Hon Benjamin Elohor Sharta who hails from Udu local government area of the Urhobo extraction in Delta State, as the next Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty program.

“Our decision to throw our weight behind Chief Hon Benjamin Eloho Sharta, popularly known as Hon DJ Ben was born out of the fact that he is a detribalized leader not just in Udu Urhobo extraction but in the Niger Delta region who has been in the forefront for a better all-inclusive Niger Delta region through his giants strides as a councilor that brought lots of infrastructural development and empowerment to Niger Delta citizens living in Udu.”

“We must state this that Olorogun Hon Benjamin Elohor Sharta as an activist, a former councilor/cum philanthropist and a leader with a high sense of rationality, will foster the development and overall peace and growth of the Niger Delta region, his consciousness and concerns for the growth of the region cannot be overemphasized, he is very humble and pathetic to the people of the Niger Delta region, he is one of the few Udu leaders who sincerely and wholeheartedly supported the Niger Delta struggle when others were acting like toothless Antelope.”

He statement added; “Chief Benjamin E. Sharta, during the last pre-electioneering period in 2019, accommodated the interest, opinions, and concerns of other ethnic nationalities in the oil-rich region that culminated into his emergence as APC House of Assembly candidate Udu constituency and subsequently gave President Muhammadu Buhari landslide victory in the presidential election before PDP rigging machinery with some elements within rigged him out in the House of Assembly elections.”

“We strongly believe in Chief Benjamin E. Sharta that he will remain faithful to the course of the development of the Niger Delta region and would not misuse the office of the SA to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty program. We have confidence in Chief Benjamin E. Sharta’s ability as an experienced Niger Delta Leader, to carry out extensive consultation to leaders and traditional rulers across the various ethnic nationalities and States that made up the Niger Delta region, for proper intimation that would forester unity and peace in the Niger Delta region, and to galvanize support for the APC led federal government.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: