Ameachi Vanguard faults Tinubu’s 2023 virus remarks

The Chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Mr. Haruna Bature has faulted the National Leader of the party, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over remarks credited to him that some of the party’s leaders were infected with 2023 virus.

Mr. Bature who is a chieftain APC, said in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, that, the virus 2023 can also be detected in Senator Tinubu himself.

Recall the National Leader of APC; Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu had in a statement on Sunday denounced the agitations against Oshiomhole who he said had done well as national chairman blaming what he described as a 2023 virus for the agitations.

Mr. Bature alleged that it was visible all over the country where some of Tinubu’s loyalists are branding cars displays with inscription on them as TINUBU 2023 NON-NEGOTIABLE.

But Bature noted that, “The national leader of our great party as on 15th-3rd-2020 in the TVC News and others newspaper online accused some levelled some APC leaders infected with 2023 virus.

“They conflate things which no sensible person would conflate. The primary symptom of their malady is the driving tendency to believe the events of 2023 will be decided before we even exist the year 2020”, Tinubu said.

According to Bature, Tinubu has forgotten that himself, has started campaigning already which can be seen vividly all over the country by some of his loyalists branding a cars displays with inscription on the buses that’s, TINUBU 2023 NON-NEGOTIABLE, now my question is who is the virus here?

“Tinubu should know that the virus can be detected and it is no anybody than himself”, he said.

