AMATO calls for suspension of activities at Ijora trucks terminal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

MEMBERS of the Association of Maritime Transport Owners, AMATO, has called for the immediate suspension of the activities at the Nigerian Ports Trucks Terminal Park at Ijora Lagos, owing to alleged cases of “not-so transparent way of admitting and releasing of trucks from the parks.”

The group also urged the relevant agencies of government to immediately reorganise the Presidential Task Team on the control of the movement and parking of trucks and all articulated vehicles to ensure that those deployed there see the assignment as a national service and not means to personal gratification.

Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemile, said the right attitude will promote conducive operating environment which would bring an end to the suffering of truck owners, managers, drivers and all other persons affected by the current traffic situation.

READ ALSO:

Ogungbemile said the meeting, among other things, sought to address complaints of lack of confidence in the Federal Government’s Task Team because of alleged corrupt practices and thereby call on the authorities to pick only those with the right commitment and capacity to improve on the mandate of the team into leadership position.

In addition, the group wants representatives of the AMATO to be appointed members of the committee, as a way of providing the moral balance required for the traffic management to succeed.

A statement by AMATO said some of the points raised by members include “the number of days spent at transit parks and the not-so transparent way of admitting and releasing of Trucks from such parks; and that activities be suspended for now to enable members gather more information in order to aid a more informed decision making.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: