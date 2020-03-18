Amaechi to inaugurate NIMASA, NPA boards Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi & Idirisu Yakubu

ABUJA: Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi will on Friday inaugurate the boards of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA Nigerian Ports Authority NPA.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved the appointment of two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Akin Ricketts and Honourable Asita as chairmen of the Boards of NPA and NIMASA, respectively.

Chief Ricketts, a former Information Commissioner in Cross Rivers State, is a businessman with interests in logistics and procurement for the oil and gas sector and mechanised farming.

Ricketts is expected to bring his diverse experience in the corporate boardrooms to the strategic board of the maritime regulator.

Other members of the Governing Board of NPA which has Hafiz Usman retained as Managing Director include three Executive Directors: Muhammed Koko, Professor Idris Abdulkadir, and Onari Brown.

Other members of the Board are Mr Ghazali Muhammed, Senator John Akpanuoedehe, Senator Binta Masi Garba, Alhaji Mustapha Dutse and Abdulwahab Adeshina.

Vanguard

