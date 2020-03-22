Alleged N3bn fraud: EFCC to arraign ex-HoS, eight others Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Monday arraign a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, for alleged N3 billion graft.

The acting Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, Tayo Orrilade, said in a statement that Oyo-Ita would be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for fraud in relation to Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), estacodes, conference fees fraud and receiving kickbacks on contracts.

The ex- HoS will be arraigned alongside her special assistant, Ubong Effiok; Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited.; Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Limited and Gooddeal Investments Limited.

Other defendants are U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

The ex-HOS was sacked in September last year after about N600 million was allegedly found in her aide’s bank account.

EFCC investigations reportedly traced about N3billion to Oyo-Ita said to be kickbacks on contracts, illegal estacodes, and DTA received from the government.

The statement read: “During the investigation, it was discovered that Oyo-Ita, in her roles in the civil service as Director, Permanent Secretary and Head of Service, used her companies as well as Effiok and Umar’s companies as fronts to receive kickbacks from contractors of various ministries and parastatals where she worked.

“The former Head of Service in collusion with Effiok who was her Special Assistant, along with one Titus Tomsin, made bogus claims of fictitious DTA, estacodes, conference fees which were paid by the government to the accounts of the suspects.”

