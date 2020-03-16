Breaking News
Translate

Alleged N1.1bn fraud: Court rebukes ICPC over shoddy prosecution of ex-Customs boss, Dikko

On 12:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin, has refused to stay the order of an Edo State High Court restraining Col. David Imuse (rtd), from parading himself as Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, frowned at the manner the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was prosecuting the former Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko.

The ICPC had dragged Dikko and two others before the court on a N1.1 billion corruption charges.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu told the ICPC Counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, that the commission was not serious in handling of the matter.

READ ALSO :Israel postpones Netanyahu graft trial by 2 months over coronavirus

Dikko, alongside Garba Makarfi, a former Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, Umar Hussaini, a lawyer and owner of Capital Law firm are defendants in the case.

Dikko, Makarfi and Hussaini are among others, accused of inducing the Managing Director of Cambial Limited, Yemi Obadeyi, to pay N1.1 billion (N1,100, 952,380.96) into the account of Capital Law Office.

The money is alleged to be a refundable “completion security deposit” for the purchase of 120 units of duplexes as residential accommodation for officers of the NCS.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!