Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-HoS, two others bail over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday granted the ex-Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita and eight other defendants bail following an oral application by their counsel.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-HoS alongside two others – Garba Umar and Ubong Effiok – on an 18-count charge of fraud, failure to fully disclose assets and money laundering.

Also arraigned were six companies – Frontline Ace Global Services Limited, Asanaya Projects Limited, Slopes International Limited, Gooddeal Investments Limited, U & U Global Services Limited, and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted Oyo-Ita bail in the sum of N100million and two sureties in like sum.

The other defendants were granted bail in the sum of N50million and two sureties in like sum.

Justice Taiwo said he granted bail to the defendants because of the Coronavirus pandemic and their presumption of innocence.

He said: “The Coronavirus pandemic is something that must be on the minds of all of us. Social distancing is being preached, I shall, therefore, grant bail to the defendants not only based on Coronavirus but also on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: