Alleged assault: Court orders Oluwo of Iwo to appear

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates' Court in Osun on Friday ordered the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi,  to appear in court over an alleged assault.

Ruling in an Exparte application, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the police to put the traditional ruler on notice before a date would be fixed for hearing of the matter.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel,  Mr Soji  Oyetayo approached the court for an order on motion exparte in order to file an application against  the Oluwo.

NAN reports that  the Oluwois accused of allegedly  attacking and punched another monarch,  Agbowu of Ogbaagba,  Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting on Feb.  14.

The meeting was called to settle a land tussle in Iwo land between the  monarchs.

The peace meeting was convened by an Assistant -Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Mr  Bashir Makama , in his Office where the incident allegedly occurred.(NAN)

