Aladumo Intl school emerged winner of Rotary Club spelling Bee

Michelle Michael-Orwu of Aladumo International School has emerged the 2020 Winner of the Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi Spelling Bee competition.

The Grade 6 pupil won the competition after several stages that saw 975 pupils from 325 primary schools across Rivers State participated.

Aladumo International School made history with her pupil emerging winner of the competition for the fifth consecutive year.

All three participants from Aladumo School qualified for the Grand Finale where Michelle Dakare and Ojiezele Anegbode dropped at the 17th and 19th rounds taking the 6th and 4th positions respectively.

Determined and focused all through the competition, Michelle Michael-Orwu put up a strong spirited fight and continued valiantly to the 23rd round, spelling the word of her contender ICHTHYOPHAGIST and her winning word, INTERREGNUM to be crowned Queen Bee, 2020.

The Director and Head of Schools, Lolia Ogan applauded Michelle for her determination to win and make the school proud.

In her words “For you to win a spelling bee contest, you not only have to learn to spell at least 5,000 strange words correctly, you also must know their meanings, be able to identify and decipher their homophones when used in sentences.

Additionally, you must have really good comprehension skills and be able to remain calm under immense pressure. Most importantly, you must reverence the Almighty who gifts you with the mettle required to study as you ought in order that He alone can crown your effort with great success.”

She added that Aladumo will continue to prepare her pupils for competitions like this and make sure they stand out among their peers.

“Aladumo is a great school with a great faculty and courageous and willing learners. We have won the contest 5 years in row since 2016, and broken even our own record. The parents have been very supportive. God is our strength,” Michelle said.

Aladumo celebrates 33 years of Impactful learning, founded by the veteran teacher and one-time Inspector of Education and Commissioner in Rivers State, Rev. Dr. Favour Ngor Ogan.

The Spelling Bee competition was initiated by the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi when the current Rotary District Governor, Dr. Nze Anizor was President of the Rotary Club, Trans-Amadi.

