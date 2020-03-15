Alaafin writes Fayemi: Don’t import subculture of traditional degradation in Yorubaland

Kindly Share This Story:

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has advised the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, against importing subculture of traditional degradation into Yorubaland.

Alaafin, in a letter dated 12 March 2020, following a query by the Ekiti State governor to some traditional rulers for not attending a council meeting, which the Oyo paramount ruler described as “bowing their heads to their subordinate by not attending the council meeting under their subordinate.”

The letter reads: “Since the case is still in court, we will not want to comment further on it as law-abiding citizens. I, however, would have expected that Your Excellency waits till the end of the court process before acting on the matter.

“It is in this note that I, along with my fellow traditional rulers across Yorubaland feel very sad that Your Excellency issued a query to the 16 Ekiti crowned respected traditional rulers of the high esteem in Yorubaland for not bowing their heads to their subordinate by not attending the council meeting under their subordinate. That exercise and without mincing words is to say the least subjudice.

“To some races, nothing outside the mundane is attached to their traditional institution. Whereas, that of Yoruba is beyond the mundane as it is also ancestral and spiritual. The Yoruba oba is the representative of the ancestors, the real owner of the land or ground.

“It is on this basis that we will advise against any attempt to treat traditional institution in Yorubaland with levity and to avoid any attempt of importing any subculture of traditional degradation into Yorubaland.

“It is ironic that while the predecessors in office and ancestors of these 16 crowned obas and their subjects displayed uncommon patriotism, courage and commitment to confront the intimidating military prowess of Ibadan Army for 16 years (1870-1886), Your Excellency as one of the beneficiaries of the legacy bequeathed by these Kings of Yoruba history is now embarking on an exercise that will rubbish the contributions of your ancestors.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: