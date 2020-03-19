Kindly Share This Story:

The Akwa Ibom state executive council has given approval for the signing of an agreement with Icon Group for the management of Ibom Hotels Uyo.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh dropped the hint on Wednesday, when he briefed government house reporters on the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at the executive council chamber, Uyo

He said “in today’s meeting, exco reached approval for the signing of a management agreement with Icon Group for the management of the Ibom hotel.

“As a matter of fact, you know the hotels since inception has not received a major facelift as infrastructure has deteriorated, services has been questionable, several management teams have come and gone, so, the government of Akwa Ibom state today decided to look for experts to come in and take management of that facility so we can attain international standard which is our dream”.

The Commissioner said the approval was to meet international standard in the five-star hospitality outfit which he said has been the dream of state government explaining that the memorandum, when signed, would see to the upgrading of infrastructure and facilities in the hotel.

Mr Udoh said with the signed agreement, the state government will still hold a hundred per cent shares in the hotel as the agreement was only for management purposes.

“By signing this agreement, Akwa Ibom government still maintain the hundred per cent ownership; all we have done is to sign a management agreement with expert, Icon Group, if you check their track record, they have tentacles in several African countries from Kenya to Tanzania, so they have come forward as investors willing to partner with Akwa Ibom state government on this rouse”.

The Commissioner said the council also approved the recapitulation of Anchor Insurance which according to him has root in Akwa Ibom state with the government holding to 6.7 billion naira shares.

The state information boss said the decision of the government in this direction was to fulfil Governor Emmanuel’s election promise to put in place what he described as people-oriented and sustainable development.

He said, “it was on the premise that exco mandated the Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport to produce Long-Term-Development-Plan which would guide future administrations in the state in enhancing economic growth”.

In his comment, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin, said the signing of the agreement will give the hotel a lot of refurbishing and development in the hotel and investors looks at the airport and other infrastructures than a hotel when they get into any place.

