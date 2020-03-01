Akwa Ibom govt moves against illegal mining to avert environmental disaster

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo—-In a bid to check environmental hazards arising from illegal mining operations across the state, the Akwa Ibom State government has cautioned illegal mining operators in the state to desist from the act as such unauthorized activities constitute economic and environmental sabotage and are punishable under the law.

Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Ekong Sampson, who gave the warning during an inspection exercise by a joint special team of some sites used for the informal operations in Ikot Ekong, Mkpat Enin council and other councils, said ‘’the government will take appropriate steps in checking the activities of illegal miners in the state as they pose serious threat to the environment.’’

He expressed worries that if the activities of the illegal miners are not checked, families and indeed the communities might vanish in the future.

While advising the people to refrain from selling or leasing out their lands for such activities, Sampson however urged the miners to ensure compliance with laid down rules and regulations in carrying out their activities.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Nsudo Nsudo, disclosed that the ministry was taking inventory of all the illegal mining sites in the state in order to assess the impact of the act, stressing that the ministry has set the regulatory framework to ensure the activities of the miners do have negative effects on the affected communities and the people.

For his part, Head of Solid Minerals in the State, Emem Ibokette, reiterated the need for the federal and state governments to partner at ensuring that the issues of illegal mining are curbed to avert environmental disasters posed by the acts, adding that their activities have left the environment unsustainable for future generation.

The team also inspected sites at Ibesikpo Asutan and Onna councils, where the Commissioner appealed to the Paramount Ruler, HRM, Edidem Raymond Inyang, to support the efforts of the state government in fighting the menace by enlightening the people on the danger of illegal mining and stressing that such acts are stopped in the local government area.

In his response, the royal father commended the state government for taking such step and assured the team of his readiness to partner with government to ensure that the menace is curbed.

