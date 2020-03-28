Akeredolu advises residents to steer clear of Ondo explosion site

Kindly Share This Story:

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday urged the people of the state to steer clear of the explosion site at Ilu Abo along the Akure-Owo Expressway.

A truck laden with dynamites being transported to Edo from Lagos State had developed a fault and exploded at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The governor, who visited the scene of the explosion, said the destruction caused by the blast could only be imagined and advised residents to allow the anti-bomb disposal squad to do its job.

He said: “I have had a thorough briefing from the head of our security agencies and the preliminary reports received was that it was an accidental discharge of explosives that were in transit through Ondo State to another state where it was needed.

“We will advise all citizens, all residents of Ondo State, not to come near this place at all. They should vacate and move out of this premises.

“As we are told, the vehicle that was carrying these explosives is buried in the crater it created, so we never know what number of explosives that are left.

“Let everybody give the police, the bomb squad, space to do their work and we will know what to do.”

He urged the residents not to forget that the coronavirus was still raging and urged residents to avoid crowded areas.

“Right here where we are standing, we are not safe, tell the people to move back and allow police to bring out the vehicle that is buried there,” the governor concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: