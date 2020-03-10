Akanu Ibiam Airport: Reps threaten revocation of contract

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has ordered contractors fixing Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to complete work on its runway and other facilities by April or risk revocation of the contract.

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, issued the warning while briefing the media after oversight visit to Akanu Ibiam International Airport and Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

He said: “May be, a little delay, but as we told him (the contractor), we are not going to accept anything beyond Easter. And from what they are doing now, the second asphalt they are laying is the most important asphalt, but it will be light.

READ ALSO:

“But most importantly, is the Enugu airport runway; it must be completed soon. Like I said, we are targeting Easter.”

He added that if the contractor, PW, fails, “we may have to revoke the contract.”

The committee also advised that there should be a tripartite agreement with Imo State government, the Federal Government and the contractor to facilitate the completion of work on the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri.

“There should be a tripartite agreement with the state government, the Federal Government and the contractor to facilitate the completion of this project.” he said.

According to him, when the expansion work on the project is completed, “it will be a source of revenue for both state and Federal Governments.”

He however, hailed the government of Imo State for building the airport without Federal Government support.

The Managing Director of Gosh Projects Limited, Mr. Jeff Okoh, the company handling the Owerri Airport expansion contract, told journalists that N13 billion was needed to complete the expansion project.

The contract was awarded for N21 billion but according to the contractor, “only N8 billion has so far been released.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: