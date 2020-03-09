Ajimobi: Key ingredient to stabilising APC ― Osun Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The State of Osun Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr Remi Omowaiye, on Sunday, described the appointment of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a wonderful strategy that will go a long way in stabilising the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) in the country.

Omowaiye, who made this known in a radio interview where he spoke on the ongoing crisis rocking the APC at the national level, stated that Ajimobi has enough experience to smoothen the ruffled waters of the party, adding that he is a man that can be described as a core progressive.

According to him, “the worth of experience of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a former Managing Director of an oil company, as a two-term governor of Oyo State and a former principal officer of the Nigerian Senate shows that he is in the best position to serve as the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC.

“His coming on board will no doubt strengthen the party and give adequate support to the performing chairman, Adams Oshiomole,” he said, adding that “it is laughable that the opposition party; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seriously pushing for the sack of Oshiomole because they know the more Oshiomole stays in office, the likelihood of him deleting the rest of the PDP.”

Omowaiye stated further that Oshiomole has frustrated the efforts of the PDP moles within the APC and as such, they don’t want him to continue as chairman, adding that, “the question should be, what concerns PDP with our performing chairman? Oshiomole remains a great chairman that cannot be manipulated, that is the reason why some even within the party want him out as chairman to get the party destabilized. But with Ajimobi, a reliable and core progressive and supporting striker, it will not be possible for them,” Omowaiye said.

