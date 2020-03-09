Air Force Built Houses for Personnel , deploys 600 in Birnin Gwari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Determined to make Air force personnel comfortable by fighting in Birnin-Gwari forests of Kaduna state, he Nigerian Air Force has said it will increase personnel in area to 600 and provide them with houses.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar spoke at the commissioning ceremony of 20 by 1 Block of bedroom at 271 NAF Detachment in Birnin-Gwari on Monday.

He said that, the force would review the tactics of its operation in Birnin-Gwari.

READ ALSO:

This, he said,was part of effort to rid the area of armed banditry, terrorism, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

“Snce the establishment of the 271 unit, there has been remarkable improvement in the security situation around the Birnin-Gwari axis, as NAF is constantly reviewing Tactics Techniques and Procedures in order to ensure the security of lives and properties, while preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria,” he said.

“Our desire is to build more of these. We want to increase the number of personel in Birnin-Gwari to at least nothing less than 600 personnel.

“We also want to ensure that we increase the aviation fuel storage in Birnin-Gwari to enable our helicopters land and pick fuel and continue with their operation to protect our communities.”

“NAF embarked on the construction of befitting accommodation in all NAF locations within the 6 Geo-political zones of the Country. ”

“The personnel of 271 NAF Birnin Gwari are equally not left out of this development, hence, the provision of this 20 x 1 bedroom accommodation built to provide a place of rest after a hard a day’s job. Let me state, that this project we are about to commission today is a product of our commitment to improve on personnel welfare.

“I am pleased to note that this building and other projects yet to be commissioned would be named after those personnel that paid the supreme price in line of duty. While we pray for the repose of their souls, I urge officers, airmen and airwomen to continue to display the values of selflessness, bravery and dedication in the conduct of their respective duties.

“Let me also commend the efforts of our personnel involved in Operation DIRAN MIKIYA for a job well done so far. It is our duty to protect the citizenry and critical assets as well as bring succour to the despaired as we discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the nation.

“We need to keep up the high morale and maintain the momentum so that the local communities are free to go about their lives without fear of molestation form bandits.” He said.

Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Mai-Gwari II commended the Nigerian Air Force, saying their presence had reduced the terror meted on his people by the bandits.

Kindly Share This Story: