Aguero calls Guardiola ‘crazy’ after touchline row in Man City win

Sergio Aguero joked that Pep Guardiola is “crazy” after the Spaniard berated him on the touchline despite scoring the winner at City beat Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Aguero said Guardiola wanted him to run in behind Sheffield Wednesday’s center-backs before his was substituted.

“He said when Riyad or Bernardo receive the ball just to move in behind the center-backs,” he said. “He’s focused on that. It’s fine, he’s fine. Always he’s a good manager and crazy!”

Guardiola saw the funny side when told what Aguero had said about him. “I substituted him for Raz to make movements into space,” he said. “I like to be crazy and a good manager!”

Guardiola also said Kevin De Bruyne missed out with a back problem which makes him a doubt for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

“Kevin had a problem, he was not fit,” he said. “The last game, in the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back.

“Hopefully it’s not much, but I don’t know right now.”

