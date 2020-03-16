AGF fails to arraign INEC officials for alleged election results’ falsification

Kindly Share This Story:

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) on Monday failed to arraign two officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over their alleged involvement in electoral fraud during February 23, 2019, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The officials – Sulaiman Ikhuoriah and Olugbenga Omotiloye – were expected to be arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama.

The AGF charged the suspects for allegedly falsifying results in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the elections held in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

Ikhuoriah served as the Collation Officer for Ward 6 in Saint Maria Gorreti Secondary School, while Omotiloye was an electoral officer at Bishop Kelly, beside St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin City.

The two INEC officials were investigated for alleged infractions by the Edo State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The duo were initially billed for arraignment on March 10 but the court did not sit on that day.

At the resumed hearing , both defendants were absent in court, prompting Justice Yusuf Halilu to ask the counsel from the OAGF about their whereabouts.

The prosecution told the court that the DSS had yet to bring the two defendants to Abuja from Edo State. (NAN)

