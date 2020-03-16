Again, EKSU student wins Universities’ Golf Tour tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

Paul Bamikole, 8th handicapper and defending champion of the Nigerian University Golf Tour, has retained his title at the prestigious Smokin Hills Golf Course in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

Spokesman for Smokin Hills Golf Course, Samuel Emehelu, said in a statement that Bamidele stood clear of the 90 players that had teed-off at the event with his 82, 10 over gross score at the weekend to reclaim the title he won in 2019 at the same venue.

“I am very delighted to have achieved this feat, the event was very competitive as there were a lot of great players here.

“I think the hard work I have put in paid off for me. I hope to repeat this in the future,” said the Ekiti State University (EKSU) student golfer.

The event was jointly organised by Elizade University, Smokin Hills Golf Resort and Wole Adamolekun Foundation for all Nigerian Universities.

It was sponsored by Toyota Nigeria Limited, Work and Play, JAC Motors and Wema Bank.

According to the statement, Bamikole’s feat projected EKSU as producing the best player back-to-back at the event.

Olakunle Olalere of host Elizade University was one shot off Bamikole’s score to pick the runner-up in the male category.

Toyin Olusegun, 28-year-old handicapper from Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, shot 106 gross to emerge best female player at the event.

Her score was one shot better than Tawa Ademola, who chalked 107 too at the event.

Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof. Oladipo Amund, who performed the ceremonial tee-off, enjoined the competitors to see golf as an instrument of local and international integration and cooperation.

He commended the organisers for the job well done, saying the 5th edition is the beginning of greater things to happen in Nigerian universities.

Bayo Aderinto, Manager of the Smokin Hills Golf facility, added that the tournament was conceptualised five years ago to stimulate interest of the youths in the game and also as a relevant skill for integration at the workplace and marketplace after graduation.

According to him, “Golf is a social skill and we believe it gives the players some measures of advantage, that is why we are passionate in getting as many university as possible to catch on to it as a skill to hand to the youths.

“Again, at Smokin Hills, which is arguably the best golf facility in the country, this event is our social responsibility and one of our development agenda for the game,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that over 70 participants from 12 universities and two elementary and secondary schools participated at the annual National Universities Golf Tour.

They included; Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife (OAU), Federal University, Dutse, University of Ibadan (UI), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ekiti State University (EKSU), I- Tree International School Ilorin and Arandun Grammar School, Ilorin, among others.

Monday Adefila emerged winner in the Caddies category, while Ayo Adebumiti came second.

Among the members that played along in the event as guest players were Banji Otitoju, who shot 94 gross to top the category, while golfer Olukayode Daisi came second with 93 gross, leaving Lawani Biodun, who shot 100 gross shots to the third place.

Mrs Evelyn Balogun won the female category of the guest players, while Mr Akin Falodun went home with the Veteran prize. (NAN)

