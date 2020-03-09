After ‘Banga’, KingP gives fans another tune, ‘Robo Rebe’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Weeks after the release of Banga, on which he featured Zlatan, Bugatti Recording Group (BRG) music star and Afro-pop hit maker, Promise Ilebor, popularly known as KingP is back with another single entitled ‘Robo Rebe’.

The song which appears to be climbing its way to the top of charts in the country and beyond, following a positive reception, further strengthens the acclaim of dexterity of the singer.

Fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement with the single which exploits the vogue of Afrobeats and pop culture.

Produced by Magic Hillz, mixed and mastered by Foster Zino, ‘Robo Rebe’ is set to get people grooving and to shake the industry again.

