African Alliance, Headfort partner to address inmate cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

African Alliance Insurance, recently hosted a team of legal practitioners from Headfort Foundation, a Lagos-based not-for-profit Legal Aid and Advocacy initiative, at its head office.

Speaking during the visit, the Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance, Funmi Omo, expressed delight at the strides of young Nigerians especially women, adding that there would be increased growth and development in the society with private initiatives supporting government efforts.

READ ALSO:

“We believe the society would be better if we had more sincere private sector initiatives to support government efforts. As a business, we believe every man can only fulfil potentials when given a fair chance. Seeing a team of young Nigerians like these think up and execute such a noble initiative is heart-warming and in our little way, we would see how we can support Headfort Foundation in its quest to ensure indigent inmates get access to quality legal representation and a new chance at making the most of their lives,” she said.

The convener, Headfort Foundation, Yemi Orija, who lauded Omo for her time and kind words, traced her decision to set up the Foundation to her first-hand encounters with various indigent people who end up in custody, “because they could not afford legal representation.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: