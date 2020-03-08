Kindly Share This Story:

New online publications begin here: with the sure knowledge that something is missing, that the existing options aren’t cutting it. And it is for this reason that the founders of successful online magazines tend to emerge from a fairly narrow demographic band as is the case with the launch of a new online magazine targeting executives in Africa.

The recently launched Africa Executive https://africa-executive.com/ target demographic sets it apart from many other online magazines. An official statement from the new media outlet states:

“Africa Executive is a business media platform that provides quality journalism to an audience of C-Level Executives in Africa. With our team of editors and journalists, we produce, curate and distribute high quality, authenticated business insight, engaging features on corporations across the African continent, exclusive CEO interviews, profiles, economic trends, and culture”

On why the publication chose to cover that niche market, Onome Amawhe, the Founder/Editorial Director of Africa Executive explains that “this demographic are a force to be reckoned with because they are the glue that holds Africa’s economy together. Africa Executive is a platform initiated in their interest in order to constantly initiate and drive better business conversations through cutting-edge reportage”.

Africa Executive’s talented editorial team and contributors, led by the founder, brings a wealth of experience to the inspiring stories you read in Africa Executive.

Through his years writing CEO interview columns and other features for local and international publications, Onome Amawhe, renowned Nigerian journalist has interviewed hundreds of chief executives of Africa’s leading blue-chip and multinational companies. As a seasoned international business reporter, he has written about mergers and acquisitions, media, technology, and finance.

Prior to launching Africa Executive, Onome conducted interviews with chief executives for ‘Meet the boss’, a weekly feature about leadership and management that he started in 2003 in Vanguard newspapers. Between 2005-2008 ‘Meet the boss’ was published under the name The Executive in the Friday back page section BusinessDay Newspapers. It was whilst going about his CEO journalism activities that it occurred to him start a publication dedicated to executives.

“The idea for Africa Executive hit me, after spending years as a reporter and interviewing C.E.O.s about their growth plans, the competition, the economic forces driving their industries. But the more time I spent doing this, the more I found myself wanting to do more by way of expansive themes — I soon realized that could be achieved with a dedicated publication. And that led to the birth of Africa Executive”.

Onome Amawhe is hoping to steer clear of many of the negative stereotypes that perpetuate the media, Africa Executive won’t shy away from tackling contemporary, challenging business topics”

