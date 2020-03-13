AFCON 2021 qualifier: NFF consult federal ministry of health

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick said yesterday that the federation is working hard to avoid disruption to the travel and safety of the Super Eagles players who would be coming from Europe ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

CAF has confirmed that the match billed for March 26 will go on, even as countless sports events have been canceled world wide.

Almost all the Super Eagles players are coming from Europe that has pressed the panic button following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Italy remains in lock down and airlines have cut the number of the flights schedule.

“We are working hard and praying to avoid disruption to our match plans. We’ve already started to interface with the Federal Ministry of health and the disease control unit, and we are talking.

At the moment, we have not monitored whether there is Coronavirus in Sierra Leone,” Pinnick told Brila FM.

“What we have done is, we have already gotten a charter. We are going to reduce the number of people that will fly with the Super Eagles. We want to reduce as many contacts as possible.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: