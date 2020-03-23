Adamawa to shutdown all category of offices over Covid 19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Adamawa State Government is to shut down all categories of offices, except those on essential services as part of measures to contain the ravaging COVID 19.

This is as even government has directed the closure of all public and private schools on or before Friday the 27th of March 2020 and ordered all to proceed on a one month holiday.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced in a state wide broadcast Monday that the measures are aimed at further preventing the spread of the disease.

But, the Governor was quick to add that as at Monday, the state has not recorded a single case of the deadly COVID 19 .

As part of the efforts to control, prevent and contain the spread, an isolation ward, equipped with monitors has already been put in place at the Yola Specialist Hospital.

According to the Governor, the isolation which is the first of its kind in the entire Northern region owing to the proximity of the State to neighbouring countries.

The Governor cautioned that COVID 19 has nothing to do with religion, politics, belief, culture, creed and social bounds.

“Therefore, government will not shy away from taking every measures that is in the interest of helping the state progress and serve lives “.

“I therefore urge religious leaders to pray for an end to the pandemic and also help in moderating their congregations to a maximum of 50 worshippers until further notice “.

Government also directed that all conversations, congressess, seminars and workshops that will warrant a gathering of more than fifty at a time are hereby banned.

Governor Fintiri expressed with dismay that in view of the porous nature of our borders, the state government is making deliberate and effective contact with the federal government to ensure that our borders with neighbouring countries remains secured.

He used the occasion to say, “government also resolved to implement cost serving measures such as a review of the current budget by twenty percent, coupled with a reduction in Overhead Cost also by fifty percent across board”.

The Governor added that, “to cushion the effect of the alarming economic challenge of COVID 19, government has agreed on a fifty percent reduction in the cost of House rent, Commercial shops and business premises.

vanguard

