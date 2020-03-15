Breaking News
Abule Ado explosion update: 11 unidentified bodies recovered ― LASEMA Boss

11 unidentified bodies have so far been recovered, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency boss, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintiolu has confirmed.

With the rescue process in top gear, more bodies are likely to be recovered.

Remote, immediate cause of explosion yet to be ascertained, still under investigation.

Several injured victims currently receiving medical attention. Some due to shock, Says LASEMA boss, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintiolu.

An explosion was reported to have rocked Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos leaving lives and properties in a very bad state.

