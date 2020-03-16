Abule Ado explosion: Obaseki commiserates with Lagos govt, residents

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the loss of lives and damage caused by the explosion in Abule Ado axis of the state.

In a statement, the governor said the incident is saddening and tragic, commending the Lagos State government for providing necessary emergency response to mitigate the fatalities from the unfortunate incident.

According to him, “I commiserate with the people and government of Lagos State over this unfortunate incident of Sunday, March 15, 2020, which has claimed not less than 15 lives in the state.”

“At this dark hour, our prayers are with Lagosians and the state government. We pray that God grants the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss,” he added.

Vanguard

