ABULE ADO: C’ttee report’ll be all-embracing — Idris, LGA Vice Chair

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Mr. Segun Idris is the Vice Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State and a member of the investigative committee set up by the state government on Abule Ado explosion. In this interview, he assures that the committee will come up with a report that everybody will embrace.

There are insinuations that what happened at the Abule Ado was a bomb explosion. Do you think so?

What I can say is that the investigations committee set up by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is saddled with the responsibility of coming up with the exact cause of the explosion and the committee is working tirelessly to make sure that it comes up with what they see to be the real cause of the incident. The members were given two weeks to come with their findings.

I believe it is when the report is submitted that we will be having debates on the cause of the explosion. As it is now, whatever anyone is saying regarding the cause is just an insinuation. For me, I cannot say anything about that until the committee comes up with its report.

There are also debates over the real owners of the area where the explosion happened? Can you tell us who the legitimate owners are?

All I can tell you, as far as I am concerned, that place is a residential area that houses a lot of Nigerians. Before people could build houses there, they must have gotten the right to build on it. Whether it is the federal government, Lagos state government, the indigenous people or various individuals that own the place, I think it is also part of what the committee will give us.

Considering the level of damages done by the explosion, do you think that the N2 billion appeal fund will be enough to rebuild the community?

I may not be able to say exactly whether it will enough or not because I am not a Quantity Surveyor neither am I a valuer. As far as I am concerned, the relevant government agencies are doing an assessment of the various buildings that were affected in one way or the other. When the assessment is completely done, and they are able to come up with the results, it is only then we will be able to know the cost implications, if the money will be enough or not.

Also, don’t forget that we have so many other people and organisations that have shown concern, and Nigerians, being who we are, other people may also want to assist to make sure that the community gets to its feet again.

However, the most important thing is that the government has shown concern and responsiveness. Our Governor has shown that he is human too. I know his government has the interest of the people at heart. If there is a need for the funds to be increased, I believe the government will know exactly what to do.

What should the public expect from the committee?

What you should expect from us is that we are going to have a report that will be announced to the whole world on what the real cause of the explosion is. The report will definitely be what everybody will be able to embrace, I am sure of that.

