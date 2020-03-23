Abubakar Atiku gives update on son’s itinerary before testing positive for coronavirus

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has come out to set the records straight on his son’s movement just before testing positive for coronavirus. There have been insinuations by different section of the media on where and what the Atiku’s son had been up to as fear continues to mount on the spread of coronavirus. Atiku, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said: “For the purpose of putting the records straight and dispelling false narratives about the itinerary of a son of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakr currently undergoing treatment for Corona Virus (COVID-19) infection, I wish to make the following clarifications: “The clinical case returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.



“He attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20 pm flight to Abuja on the 18th. “The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline. The case wore a face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria. “The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested. “On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self-isolation to protect his family within his own house.